Maharashtra government formation LIVE: BJP may resort to horse-trading, says Digvijaya Singh; SC to hear Sena’s plea today

Maharashtra's third President’s Rule; first due to parties' inability to form government

This is the third time President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra in 59 years. However, it is the first instance when Article 356 has been invoked due to inability of political parties to form a government after an Assembly election.

The first of three times President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, was in February 1980 when the Indira Gandhi government dismissed the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government led by Sharad Pawar.

The second time was when President's Rule was imposed after Prithviraj Chavan resigned as the chief minister following withdrawal of support by ally NCP to the Congress-led government on September 28, 2014. This was just before the Assembly election then.