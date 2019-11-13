Maharashtra government formation LIVE: BJP may resort to horse-trading, says Digvijaya Singh; SC to hear Sena’s plea today

Live now
Nov 13, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Know more about the first 2 times President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra
Congress MLAs to return to Mumbai today
What happened after President’s Rule was imposed
Numbers in the Maharashtra Assembly
Shiv Sena moves SC, hearing likely today
What happened yesterday
NCP’s Nawab Malik to News18: Now that President’s Rule has been imposed, we can work with Congress to reach an agreement on the Common Minimum Program with the Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra's third President’s Rule; first due to parties' inability to form government
This is the third time President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra in 59 years. However, it is the first instance when Article 356 has been invoked due to inability of political parties to form a government after an Assembly election.
The first of three times President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, was in February 1980 when the Indira Gandhi government dismissed the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government led by Sharad Pawar.
The second time was when President's Rule was imposed after Prithviraj Chavan resigned as the chief minister following withdrawal of support by ally NCP to the Congress-led government on September 28, 2014. This was just before the Assembly election then.
BJP may resort to horse-trading: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh yesterday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposition of President’s Rule.
"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the third largest party, the National Congress Party, for the government formation in the state. The time limit for it was to end at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but the governor made a recommendation for imposing the President Rule even before the expiry of that time limit," Singh told reporters here.
This cannot be termed as right in democracy, he said.
Will do "whatever" to ensure BJP forms a government: Narayan Rane
BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane last evening said he would do "whatever" to ensure his party forms a government in the state.
Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, was a former Shiv Sena CM who then quit the saffron party to join the Congress before floating his own outfit and then joining the BJP.
"I will do whatever it takes to form a new BJP government, but I will not discuss (modalities) how," he told reporters in Mumbai.
He said that the Sena had been "unsuccessful" in government formation as yet, and went on to claim "I don't think the Shiv Sena will go with the Congress-NCP alliance".
Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Shiv Sena’s petition challenging Governor Koshyari’s decision to not give them more time to furnish letters of support, will be taken up by the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.
JUST IN: Congress’ Maharashtra MLAs, who were at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for a few days, will be returning to Mumbai today, News18 has reported.
What happened after President’s Rule was imposed
Even after President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, political developments in the state continued.
Top leaders from Congress and NCP met and, during a press conference, said that they were in no haste to form the government, and that they will discuss certain issues with each other before carrying on discussions with Shiv Sena.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met his party MLAs at a resort in Malad, Mumbai, where they are lodged. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said that the Congress, NCP and Sena will work out a formula for formation of government in Maharashtra.
On the other hand, BJP also held a meeting of its core committee. Senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party had a discussion on all political scenarios in the state. Former chief minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, said that the BJP will make every effort to form the government in the state.
Here’s how the numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:
(Majority mark: 145)
BJP: 105
Shiv Sena: 56
NCP: 54
Congress: 44
Independents: 13
BVA has three MLAs. AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have two each. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Peasants And Workers Party of India, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party and Swabhimani Paksha have one each.
The Shiv Sena Sena has moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) challenging the Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party, to prove their ability to form the government. The hearing is likely to happen today.
Imposition of President’s Rule came in the wake of the inability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena to furnish support to form the government in the state, 20 days after the declaration of election results.
Hectic parleys among Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock of government formation in Maharashtra.