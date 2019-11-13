App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 13, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government formation LIVE: BJP may resort to horse-trading, says Digvijaya Singh; SC to hear Sena’s plea today

Live updates of the political crisis in Maharashtra. President's Rule was imposed in the state yesterday. The Supreme Court is likely to hear Shiv Sena's plea challenging the Governor's refusal to give them more time

highlights

  • Nov 13, 09:14 AM (IST)

    NCP’s Nawab Malik to News18: Now that President’s Rule has been imposed, we can work with Congress to reach an agreement on the Common Minimum Program with the Shiv Sena.

  • Nov 13, 09:13 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra's third President’s Rule; first due to parties' inability to form government

    This is the third time President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra in 59 years. However, it is the first instance when Article 356 has been invoked due to inability of political parties to form a government after an Assembly election.

    The first of three times President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, was in February 1980 when the Indira Gandhi government dismissed the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government led by Sharad Pawar.

    The second time was when President's Rule was imposed after Prithviraj Chavan resigned as the chief minister following withdrawal of support by ally NCP to the Congress-led government on September 28, 2014. This was just before the Assembly election then.

  • Nov 13, 09:02 AM (IST)

    BJP may resort to horse-trading: Digvijaya Singh

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh yesterday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposition of President’s Rule.

    "Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the third largest party, the National Congress Party, for the government formation in the state. The time limit for it was to end at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, but the governor made a recommendation for imposing the President Rule even before the expiry of that time limit," Singh told reporters here.

    This cannot be termed as right in democracy, he said.

  • Nov 13, 08:43 AM (IST)

    Will do "whatever" to ensure BJP forms a government: Narayan Rane

    BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane last evening said he would do "whatever" to ensure his party forms a government in the state.

    Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, was a former Shiv Sena CM who then quit the saffron party to join the Congress before floating his own outfit and then joining the BJP.

    "I will do whatever it takes to form a new BJP government, but I will not discuss (modalities) how," he told reporters in Mumbai.

    He said that the Sena had been "unsuccessful" in government formation as yet, and went on to claim "I don't think the Shiv Sena will go with the Congress-NCP alliance".

  • Nov 13, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Shiv Sena’s petition challenging Governor Koshyari’s decision to not give them more time to furnish letters of support, will be taken up by the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.

  • Nov 13, 08:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress’ Maharashtra MLAs, who were at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for a few days, will be returning to Mumbai today, News18 has reported.

  • Nov 13, 08:18 AM (IST)

    What happened after President’s Rule was imposed

    Even after President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, political developments in the state continued.

    Top leaders from Congress and NCP met and, during a press conference, said that they were in no haste to form the government, and that they will discuss certain issues with each other before carrying on discussions with Shiv Sena. 

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met his party MLAs at a resort in Malad, Mumbai, where they are lodged. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said that the Congress, NCP and Sena will work out a formula for formation of government in Maharashtra.

    On the other hand, BJP also held a meeting of its core committee. Senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party had a discussion on all political scenarios in the state. Former chief minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, said that the BJP will make every effort to form the government in the state.

  • Nov 13, 08:15 AM (IST)

    Here’s how the numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:

    (Majority mark: 145)

    BJP: 105
    Shiv Sena: 56
    NCP: 54
    Congress: 44

    Independents: 13

    BVA has three MLAs. AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have two each. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Peasants And Workers Party of India, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party and Swabhimani Paksha have one each.

  • Nov 13, 07:43 AM (IST)

    The Shiv Sena Sena has moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) challenging the Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party, to prove their ability to form the government. The hearing is likely to happen today.

  • Nov 13, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Imposition of President’s Rule came in the wake of the inability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena to furnish support to form the government in the state, 20 days after the declaration of election results.

    Hectic parleys among Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock of government formation in Maharashtra.

