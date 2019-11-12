Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Owaisi takes a dig at Cong, says it's beginning to show its true face

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 12, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Congress beginning to show its real face: Owaisi
Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan to meet Sharad Pawar at 2 pm
President accepts Arvind Sawant's resignation
Uddhav Thackeray to meet Shiv Sena MLAs today
NCP to discuss Governor’s invitation with Congress
Quick recap | What happened on Nov 11
Quick recap | What happened on Nov 11
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi: We will neither support a BJP-led government nor a Shiv Sena-led government. We reiterate our stand. I am happy now if Congress-NCP are supporting Shiv Sena (so that) people know who was cutting whose votes and who was colluding with whom.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi: The people of Maharashtra know who is supporting whom. We cannot support the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP (coalition) as there is no difference between Sena and BJP. Congress is beginning to show its real face.
AIMIM has two seats in Maharashtra’s newly-elected Legislative Assembly.
Here’s how the numbers are stacked in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly:
(Majority mark is 145)
BJP: 105
Shiv Sena: 56
NCP: 54
Congress: 44
Independents: 13
BVA has three MLAs. AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have two each. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Peasants And Workers Party of India, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party and Swabhimani Paksha have one each.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi held talks with party's core team members AK Antony and KC Venugopal at her residence.
Ahmed Patel also is learnt to have held telephonic conversation with Pawar over working out modalities with the NCP on government formation. Kharge had earlier said the party leadership was in touch with Pawar and is holding further discussions.
In this tweet from ANI: Visuals of BJP leader Ashish Shelar meeting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati hospital today.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has tweeted: Hon'ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Pawar.
We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Pawar at the earliest.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to ANI: NCP and Congress had pre-poll alliance and final decision will be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we will only move forward once discussions with them are done.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | It is also being reported that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel may go ahead with their Mumbai visit.
JUST IN: Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 2.00 pm.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has arrived at the Lilavati hospital to meet party leader Sanjay Raut.