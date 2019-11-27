Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari; MLAs’ swearing-in continues

Live now
Nov 27, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor
288 MLAs being sworn-in
New Assembly to be sworn-in today
LIVE updates of political developments in Maharashtra
JUST IN: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Governor BS Koshyari.
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Pro tem Speaker Kolambkar continues to administer oath to MLAs.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal's tweet on political developments in Maharashtra.
NCP MLA and grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar: We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance.
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Shiv Sena’s Legislative Party leader Eknath Shinde has been sworn-in as an MLA.
Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe: We are happy that finally Balasaheb ji Thackeray’s dream is being fulfilled. Maha Vikas Aghadi will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi ji madam who have made immense contribution to it. So, we will do great work for Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has been sworn-in as an MLA.
Search for a constituency for Uddhav Thackeray begins
Even as the MLAs are being sworn-in and preparations are on for the Uddhav Thackeray’s oath taking ceremony tomorrow, the Shiv Sena has reportedly begun shortlisting constituencies from where the party chief could be elected.
Uddhav Thackeray did not contest the election and is not a member of Maharashtra’s Lower House right now.
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been sworn-in as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, have been sworn-in so far.