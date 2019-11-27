App
Nov 27, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari; MLAs’ swearing-in continues

Live updates of the political developments in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister tomorrow. 288 MLAs are currently taking oath in the Assembly

  • November 27, 2019 09:13 AM IST

    JUST IN: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Governor BS Koshyari.

  • November 27, 2019 09:05 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Pro tem Speaker Kolambkar continues to administer oath to MLAs.

  • November 27, 2019 08:55 AM IST

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal's tweet on political developments in Maharashtra.

  • November 27, 2019 08:42 AM IST

    NCP MLA and grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar: We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance.

  • November 27, 2019 08:27 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Shiv Sena’s Legislative Party leader Eknath Shinde has been sworn-in as an MLA.

  • November 27, 2019 08:25 AM IST

    Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe: We are happy that finally Balasaheb ji Thackeray’s dream is being fulfilled. Maha Vikas Aghadi will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi ji madam who have made immense contribution to it. So, we will do great work for Maharashtra.

  • November 27, 2019 08:24 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has been sworn-in as an MLA.

  • November 27, 2019 08:19 AM IST

    Search for a constituency for Uddhav Thackeray begins

    Even as the MLAs are being sworn-in and preparations are on for the Uddhav Thackeray’s oath taking ceremony tomorrow, the Shiv Sena has reportedly begun shortlisting constituencies from where the party chief could be elected.

    Uddhav Thackeray did not contest the election and is not a member of Maharashtra’s Lower House right now.

  • November 27, 2019 08:13 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been sworn-in as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

  • November 27, 2019 08:12 AM IST

    Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates | Senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, have been sworn-in so far.

