Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis quits as chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray addresses media

Nov 08, 2019 06:18 PM IST
highlights
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Uddhav Thackeray: I was saddened by one thing, that someone has accused me of being a liar for the first time. Unfortunately, I have to say that even if you accuse me of lying, the people know who is the real liar.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: When we give our word, we think and then give our word.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: Everybody knows what the topic is. A few days ago, after the results, we had met here. After that press conference, we are meeting today. I watched Devendra Fadnavis' press conference. I would like to thank him first.
Just In | Uddhav Thackeray to address the press shortly.
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Meanwhile, a BJP leader told Moneycontrol, "We do not have the numbers to form the government on our own, we need to rope in our ally, Shiv Sena, to form the government. It's as simple as that." The leader added that Fadnavis' resignation is a procedural step.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: There is still time. Our alliance's biggest strength is Hindutva and I still think that BJP and Sena should get together for the betterment of Maharashtra.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Our alliance with Sena has been successful for the longest time. It is Shiv Sena's derogative to decide whether they want to remain in alliance.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: When I asked BJP national president Amit Shah, he said after the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena had proposed the formula but they were told that this was not the right time to talk about it (the 50:50 formula). Let us talk after the Assembly elections. There was no commitment from BJP national president Amit Shah.
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray, during his meeting with Sena MLAs at his residence, Matoshree on November 7, had said that he is firm on his demand for a rotational Chief Minister, Sena MLAs who attended the meeting had told Moneycontrol. The legislators had also said that whatever decision the Sena chief will be final and they will abide by it.
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Even as Fadnavis tendered his resignation and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to address a press conference at 6 pm, a Sena leader, reacting to Fadnavis' statement that there was no talk of 50:50 formula, told Moneycontrol that the statement "will not go down well with Saheb (Thackeray) at all".
Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said that Thackeray said "there were talks on 50:50. The arrangement was discussed before we went to polls".