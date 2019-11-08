Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis quits as chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray addresses media

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Even as Fadnavis tendered his resignation and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to address a press conference at 6 pm, a Sena leader, reacting to Fadnavis' statement that there was no talk of 50:50 formula, told Moneycontrol that the statement "will not go down well with Saheb (Thackeray) at all".

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said that Thackeray said "there were talks on 50:50. The arrangement was discussed before we went to polls".