Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray asks Sena MLAs to return to their constituencies

Nov 14, 2019 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Uddhav Thackeray asks Shiv Sena MLAs to return to their constituencies
JUST IN: News reports suggest that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party’s MLAs to return to their constituencies. They were staying in a hotel in Malad, Mumbai for the last few days amid the political crisis.
Congress MLAs also returned to Mumbai from Jaipur yesterday.
November 13 was comparatively slow on developments. While meetings between senior Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders took place, one major development was BJP national president Amit Shah's reaction to the happenings in Maharashtra.
"Before elections PM (Narendra Modi) and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they (ally Shiv Sena) have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," Shah told news agency ANI.
A scheduled joint committee meeting of Congress and NCP leaders to work out details of common minimum programme (CMP) for formation of government in Maharashtra with support of the Shiv Sena was cancelled, a visibly upset Ajit Pawar said late last night, triggering speculations.
However, senior Congress and NCP leaders later clarified that the meeting was very much happening. They also released photos of senior Maharashtra Congress and NCP leaders engaged in a meeting at a hotel in Mumbai.
