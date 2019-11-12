Maharashtra government formation: Governor recommends President's Rule in state

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on November 12, recommended imposition of President's Rule in the state.

It will now require President Ram Nath Kovind's approval, before being imposed.

The move came on the heels of the inability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena to furnish support to form the government in the state, 20 days after the declaration of election results.

"Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, having been satisfied that as Government of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule)," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Article 356 (President's Rule) deals with the 'failure of constitutional machinery in the state'.

Shortly before the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was leaving for Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit, had called for a Union Cabinet meeting at his residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. It has been reported that the Cabinet discussed the political situation in Maharashtra.

Hectic parleys among the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock of government formation in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) challenging the Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party, to prove their ability to form the government.