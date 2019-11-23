App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government formation: Balasaheb had said party with majority gets CM's post, says Giriraj

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who took oath as his deputy.

Union minister Giriraj Singh defended BJP's decision to form government in Maharashtra, claiming that Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had once said that a party with majority gets the chief minister's post.

"The country has seen that the BJP won 105 seats (in Maharashtra)... Balasaheb Thackeray had said that in democracy a party with majority gets the post of chief minister," the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries told reporters.

"We respect Balasaheb Thackeray and democracy," he added.

Singh said development would be the main agenda of the newly-formed Devendra Fadnavis government in the state.

"The Fadnavis dispensation will provide a stable government in the state. The country has witnessed what has happened and what is happening...Development, not power, will be the agenda of this government," he added.

"The government will work towards the completion of pending works without selfishness in the interest of the country. My best wishes to the people of Maharashtra which will benefit from this government," he added.

tags #Bal Thackeray #Giriraj Singh

