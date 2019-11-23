App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Government Formation | Ajit’s decision to form govt with BJP personal, NCP does not endorse it: Sharad Pawar

President's Rule has been revoked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on November 23 said the decision taken by his nephew Ajit Pawar to join hands with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra was “personal”.

He added that the NCP does not support or endorse the decision.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, in a major twist of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra, while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM.

President's Rule has been revoked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 09:48 am

tags #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

