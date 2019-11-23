App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government Formation: Ajit Pawar blackmailed into joining hands with BJP, says Sanjay Raut

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
File image: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

"NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon," Raut told reporters.

Munde, who is said to have been in touch with Fadnavis since the last few days, had gone incommunicado. He is said be supporting Ajit Pawar.

Munde was elected from Parli where he defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

"The new government was formed at 7 in the morning. In the cover of darkness only sins are committed," Raut said.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Sanjay Raut

