Maharashtra government comes up with 'employment plan' for gau rakshaks

To keep stray cattle away from the crowded markets and roads, the Charity Commissioner’s office has appealed to Gau rakshak trusts all over Maharashtra to provide shelters for such animals.

As reported by The Times of India, the Charity Commissioners office has devised a plan to avoid any traffic situations of accidents that may happen due to stray cattle. “We have decided to rope in gau rakshak trusts, which already have cattle shelters, to provide food and all to such animals till their owners come for them”, said Shivkumar Dige, the Charity Commissioner.

"The owner of such an animal will incur a per-day tentative cost of 300 which he/she will pay to the shelter while reclaiming the animal. If the owner fails to show up in ten days, the animal would come into the custody of the local governing body. In the long term, the trust would tie up with the tehsildar’s office and find a way to hand over such animals to poor farmers at no cost," said Dige.

A seed money of Rs 34 crore was allocated by the state under the cow protection scheme. This money was to be used to develop facilities and purchase additional land for the safekeeping of the cattle that were abandoned and unproductive. The plan, however, was not executed as the State could not find suitable Institutions.

The Latur Municipal Corporation is the first to take the initiative. “We have already floated tenders to recruit agencies to catch cattle and hand them over to cow shelters”, said the Chairman of the Corporation’s standing committee, Ashok Govindpurkar. “Often the owners bring along gau rakshaks and create disturbance. But with the new plan, gau rakshas will be caring for cattle. The agency in charge of transporting an animal will be paid an amount of 300 by the trust” Govindpurkar added.

Animal Welfare Activists have welcomed the new initiative as it would imply overall welfare for the animals.

With the majority of the animal shelters located in Vasai, transport becomes a huge issue. “Many owners let them loose to graze outside so that they can save up on the upkeep of the animals. The cost of transporting a cow from Andheri to Vasai, for instance, is around Rs 5,000 as it entails hiring a tempo and covering to-and-fro expenses. So even when animals are injured in accidents, we find police and corporation staffers abandoning them on the road” said Sanjay Amaan, the Chief Trustee of the Gau Rakshak Seva Trust.

At present, the stray cattle are caught by the corporation staffers and left on open grounds, with no food or shelter.