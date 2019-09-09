Maharashtra: Godavari bank residents on alert after dam water release

The Nashik district administration in Maharashtra has asked people living on the banks of the Godavari river to remain alert in view of the release of water from some of the major dams here following continuous rains, an official said on September 9.

Incessant showers overnight and in the morning forced the irrigation department to release 1,100 cusec and 5,924 cusec water from the Gangapur and Darna dams, respectively, at 9 am on September 9, he said.

The Gangapur dam is one of the key sources of drinking water supply to the city.

"Both the dams are filled to their maximum capacity following good rains. The water level of the Godavari river is also rising steadily. Therefore, we have asked people living on the river banks to remain alert," the official at the collectorate said.

The district has total 24 reservoirs, of which 12 are filled 100 percent while the others have about 80 to 90 percent water of their total storage capacity.

Two medium capacity dams - Manikpunj and Nagasakya - are still dry due to insufficient rainfall in the Girna valley of the district, he said.