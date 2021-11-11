Maharashtra: From LED TVs to refrigerators, Chandrapur civic body offers vaccination incentives

QLED TV

In a bid to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a vaccination bumper lucky draw, with lucrative prizes ranging from LED TVs, refrigerators to washing machines.

Citizens who come to the civic-run vaccination centres to get their jabs from November 12 to 24 will get a chance to win these prizes, according to a release issued by the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening.

The decision to offer the incentives to citizens was taken during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Rakhi Sanjay Kancharlawar.

After the meeting, civic commissioner Rajesh Mohite and other officials appealed to people to go to their nearest civic-run inoculation centre and get vaccinated.

Those who take the jabs between November 12 and 24, will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw, which offers a refrigerator, washing machine and LED television set as first, second and third prizes, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Besides, 10 citizens will get mixer-grinders as consolation prizes, according to the civic body. So far, 1,93,581 citizens have got their first dose of vaccine in Chandrapur city, while 99,620 have received both the doses, the release said.

The number of vaccinations is still low compared to the total number of eligible persons in the city, it said. The civic body’s health department has set up vaccination facilities at 21 centres here and all eligible people should get vaccinated at the earliest, the mayor said.

The civic body in its release also said it has decided that hawkers, essential service providers and shop-keepers will have to show their vaccination certificates, of having taken at least one dose, or else they would not be allowed to enter the city’s markets.

The government has directed to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the city. Hence, every establishment should plan to get its employees inoculated and even other eligible members of the general public should get their jabs before November 30, Mohite said.

It is mandatory for every service provider, including vendors and vegetable sellers, and those who come in frequent contact with the public to get vaccinated, he said.

People should also carry the vaccination certificate with them and produce it whenever required, he added. On Wednesday, three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandrapur district, while there was no fatality due to the viral infection, as per the district information office. So far, 88,823 cases and 1,542 deaths have been reported in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, as per official data.