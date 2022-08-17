Maharashtra: Four wheels of express train get off track after it hits goods train, no serious injury; CRS to probe

Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said.

The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said, adding that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of SECR region will conduct an inquiry into it. "Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express – Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) – going from Bilaspur to Jodhpur could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it," the senior official said.

"Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. Only a few passengers received minor injuries, but nobody was seriously injured in the incident. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he said. After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added.

Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said. Talking to PTI, another official said the CRS will conduct an inquiry into the accident.

"The date of the probe, to be conducted by the CRS that works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the central government, will be notified later on," the official said. The CRS is likely to record the statements of railway employees, officers and general public to collect details on Monday related to the accident, he added.