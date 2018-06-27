App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra flags financial concern in implementing 'Ayushman Bharat'

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was announced by the Centre to provide health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government is in a fix over implementation of the Central government's ambitious "Ayushman Bharat" health insurance scheme and has sought clarity over its share in funding, a Health department official said today.

The Central scheme will cover 83 lakh families living below poverty line (BPL) in the state while the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jeevandayi Yojana covers 2.23 crore families including farmers in the suicide-prone districts of Vidarbha.

"The Centre's insurance cover for BPL families is Rs 5 lakh per family and the state will have to bear 40 percent of the total share. As the state government's scheme provides a medical cover of Rs 1.5 lakh per family, the financial burden (for implementing Ayushman Bharat) will be too much for the state," the official said.

He said Health Minister Deepak Sawant had asked for financial aid during a meeting in Delhi on June 14.

"We are not against the Central scheme, but our concerns about the financial burden are genuine and we expect them to be addressed," the official said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was announced by the Centre to provide health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families in the country.

Twenty states have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the implementation of the scheme.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have their own mediclaim scheme, the official said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:06 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Health #health insurance scheme #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.