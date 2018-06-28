Maharashtra farm crisis intensifies as banks tighten purse strings ahead of sowing season

The farm crisis in Maharashtra is intensifying further as lenders have tightened their purse strings ahead of the sowing season with issuing only 22 percent of the Kharif season lending target of Rs 43,342 crore until June 27, reported Mint quoting official data.

June is a crucial month for farmers as this is the time when they buy seeds and begin sowing. A delay in the sowing process may result in reduced production, affecting farmer's income.

The farmers have been agitating in the state due to delay in implementation of the Maharashtra's biggest farm loan waiver worth Rs 34,000 crore. The loan waiver was designed to clear the dues in defaulted farm loans and make farmers eligible for loans again. The slow implementation, however, has rendered farmers ineligible to apply for fresh loans.

The government has deposited around Rs 24,500 crore in nearly 4.8 million farmers’ bank accounts until May 31, the report said. The state government had identified nearly 5.6 million farmers as eligible beneficiaries.

"The government has so far transferred money into the accounts of nearly 4 million farmers and banks need to clear these accounts now. We expected that the accounts that have been cleared for loan waiver benefits would become eligible for fresh credit. That does not seem to have happened," an official told the paper.

The disbursement of Kharif season crop credit this year is down 5 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

"By June 30, 2017, banks had achieved 27 percent of the kharif target. This was before the farm loan waiver kicked in. It was announced on June 24 last year but since the implementation took a long time, it did not immediately make the indebted farmers eligible for fresh credit. But we were expecting a higher credit disbursement this kharif since the loan waiver should have ideally made several farmers eligible for fresh credit," the official told the paper on condition of anonymity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said banks should consider disbursal of crop loans to farmers as a national duty and show sensitivity while doing it, adding that all banks should order their rural branches to disburse crop loans as soon as possible.

Last week, Fadnavis has also written to the Union finance minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to direct banks to increase crop loans in Maharashtra.