Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown till November 30: Here's what is allowed and what remains prohibited

Maharashtra government on October 29 extended the lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic till November 30 and said that those activities allowed under 'Mission Begin Again' will continue to remain permitted.

This comes days after the Home Ministry had extended unlock guidelines issued on September 30 till November 30, 2020.

"In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, State/ UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs," the MHA said in a statement on October 27.

Here's what will be allowed and what will remain prohibited in Maharashtra under the new orders:

>> Under Unlock 5.0 guidelines and Mission Begin Again, the state government had earlier in October allowed restaurants, bars, food courts to open from October 5, 2020.

>> All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be allowed to operate.

>> The opening hours of normal shops have been increased by two hours. Shops are now permitted to function from 9 AM to 9 PM.

>> In terms of the local trains in capital Mumbai, the government has been opening up access in a graded manner. While women have been allowed to board local trains during fixed time slots, the state government also recently wrote to the Indian Railways, seeking permission to allow everyone to travel on local trains in Mumbai with staggered timings.

>> Public open spaces, gardens, and parks have also been opened up.

>> While high education institutions have been allowed to open for lab work for research scholars only, the state government has said that it will take a call on opening up of schools after the festive season concludes.

>> International travel, except as permitted by MHA, will continue to remain prohibited.