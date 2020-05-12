App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Excise department to start e-token system for liquor sale

The Maharashtra excise department has decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra excise department
has decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis

for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

The move comes after tipplers gathered in large
numbers outside liquor shops at several places in the state
last week, defying the physical distancing norms to contain

the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new system, a person can get a token by
registering on the state excise departments portal and then
go to the shop to buy liquor, a senior department official

said on Monday.

Only those who get the token can go to the shop and
buy liquor. It will help in preventing long queues of people
outside liquor shops. Huge crowds outside shops put a lot of
pressure on the state administration to enforce physical

distancing, he said.

The government plans to issue a limited number of

tokens for liquor sale to avoid crowding on streets, he said.

The system will be started on a pilot basis in Pune
city and if found successful, it will be replicated in other
parts of the state, he added.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:01 am

