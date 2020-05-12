Maharashtra: Excise department to start e-token system for liquor sale

The Maharashtra excise departmenthas decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis

for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

The move comes after tipplers gathered in largenumbers outside liquor shops at several places in the statelast week, defying the physical distancing norms to contain

the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new system, a person can get a token byregistering on the state excise departments portal and thengo to the shop to buy liquor, a senior department official

said on Monday.

Only those who get the token can go to the shop andbuy liquor. It will help in preventing long queues of peopleoutside liquor shops. Huge crowds outside shops put a lot ofpressure on the state administration to enforce physical

distancing, he said.

The government plans to issue a limited number of

tokens for liquor sale to avoid crowding on streets, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The system will be started on a pilot basis in Punecity and if found successful, it will be replicated in otherparts of the state, he added.