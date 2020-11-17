No relief on inflated electricity bills in Maharashtra, says energy minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on November 17 said the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in the inflated electricity bills that consumers received post lockdown. Electricity consumers in the state will have to pay the full amount as per readings in the bill, Raut said. The announcement comes as a shock to thousands of power consumers in the state who have reported inflated bills in the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Mahavitaran is also a consumer, it buys electricity from other sources. Currently, the corporation is facing a deficit of Rs 69,000 crore, we cannot avail of further debt at this stage. We tried hard to provide benefits to the consumers but unfortunately, the Centre did not help us," the Energy minister said according to a Times Now report.

The government had earlier announced that consumers could make payments in three instalments and if they pay in lumpsum, they would receive a 2 percent discount.

The inflated bills had also gained celebrity attention as actors like Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and director Bijoy Nambiar among several others from Bollywood took to their social media to express concerns over the unexpected rise in their electricity bills during the lockdown.

In October MNS chief Raj Thackeray even met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, seeking the latter’s intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people.

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Pramod (Raju) Patil, Amit Raj Thackeray, Nitin Sardesai and others were present on the occasion.