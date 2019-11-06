App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Election Result | Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP: Sanjay Raut

If BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party, Raut told media persons

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on November 6.

Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

"We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party," he said.

"We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP, he said.
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP-Shiv Sena #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

