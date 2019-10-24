App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 164
INC+ : 96

Need 49 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra election result: NCP leader Ajit Pawar wins Baramati, BJP's Gopichand distant second

Pawar has garnered over 85 percent of the total votes polled.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has won the ballot battle by a landslide margin from Baramati constituency in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra has garnered over 85 percent of the total votes polled. His nearest rival Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered around 11 percent of votes cast in the October 21 election.

Ajit Dada – as he is known to his supporters – is a high-profile NCP leader who has held a tight grip on Baramati for six terms consecutively. In September, he had resigned as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), but jumped in the fray ahead of state Assembly polls.

Close
NCP is fighting the Maharashtra Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.