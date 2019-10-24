Maharashtra election result: NCP leader Ajit Pawar wins Baramati, BJP's Gopichand distant second

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has won the ballot battle by a landslide margin from Baramati constituency in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra has garnered over 85 percent of the total votes polled. His nearest rival Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered around 11 percent of votes cast in the October 21 election.

Ajit Dada – as he is known to his supporters – is a high-profile NCP leader who has held a tight grip on Baramati for six terms consecutively. In September, he had resigned as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), but jumped in the fray ahead of state Assembly polls.