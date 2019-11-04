Maharashtra Election Result: How long can the BJP-Shiv Sena spar over CM's chair?

Over 10 days after the results to Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced, government formation in the western state is still elusive.

This happens as the single largest party, the BJP, and its ally Shiv Sena indulge in muscle-flexing over the chief minister’s chair.

On the one hand, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is certain that he will retain his post as chief minister (full-term), but on the other, Sena is hell bent that young debutante Aaditya Thackeray be given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, backroom parleys and front-door invitations among the allies and opponents are being reported by the media. While Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah on November 4, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met Congress working president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Earlier, Pawar had reportedly spoken to Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.

In the meantime, Sena has met the Governor of Maharashtra twice – not to stake claim to form the government. As the stalemate continues, political observers are closely watching as to who will blink first.

However, with the BJP and Sena still struggling to see eye-to-eye on government formation, the state might face a constitutional crisis if the new administration is not in place by November 10.

The current term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 and the state will be looking at President’s Rule, if the new government is not sworn in by then.

According to a legislature secretariat official, if no party comes forward to stake claim to form the government, then the spotlight will fall on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who will have to invite the single-largest party (BJP in this case). If the government isn’t formed, then the Governor will call on the second largest party.