you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Election Result: Congress-NCP stick to 'wait and watch' policy as BJP, Shiv Sena divide deepens

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe, who is also Balasaheb Thorat’s nephew, appealed to Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray on social media not to squander away the opportunity of becoming the chief minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The perpetual bickering of the BJP and the Shiv Sena over power sharing has resulted in a deadlock in government formation in Maharashtra.

At this time, the Opposition is losing no opportunity to deepen the chasm between the quarreling allies, The Indian Express has reported.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat have declared that their parties will sit in the Opposition and play no role in government formation. However, second-rung members of both parties are fanning the tensions between the troubled allies.

NCP Mumbai chief and spokesperson Nawab Malik told the newspaper, “If Shiv Sena decides not to extend support to the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event, the NCP can think of offering support.”

related news

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe, who is also Thorat’s nephew, appealed to Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray on social media not to squander away the opportunity of becoming chief minister.

While recalling how he had missed the opportunity to head a district council when he was 24 years old, Tambe, in a Facebook post, said, “In politics, time once lost cannot be regained.”

Last week, after the declaration of the poll results, Thorat had said the election mandate for the Congress, NCP and other smaller allies is to be a “responsible and strong Opposition”.

However, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan told the newspaper that they are considering all options. He said, “If Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss with our allies too. No such proposal has come as yet.”

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP-Shiv Sena #Congress-NCP #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

