Maharashtra Election Result | Devendra Fadnavis may take oath as CM this week: Report

Amid a tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over power sharing in the next Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could take the oath of office for a second term on October 31 or November 1, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, BJP will form the government in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “Fadnavis will take oath as CM on October 31 or November 1 and we are hopeful the Sena will join the government,” the report quotes a source familiar with the development as saying. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In the Maharashtra Assembly election declared on October 24, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Having fallen short of the 145 majority mark, BJP is keen on forming the government with the support of its traditional ally Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats.

However, no side has staked claim to form the government even six days after the election result were declared. This, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is pushing for a ‘50:50 power sharing formula’ which entails the two saffron parties occupying the chief minister's post on for two and a half years each, on rotational basis.

On October 29, the Thackeray-led party cancelled its meeting with the BJP on government formation after Fadnavis’ denial that Shiv Sena had been assured of the chief minister's post for two-and-half years as part of a power-sharing formula.

Sena has been insisting that the 50:50 formula was "agreed upon" between Uddhav Thackeray, BJP National President Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The Sena had demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.

However, according to news agency PTI, BJP has claimed that the discussion and agreement with the Sena was on "equitable distribution of power and not on the post of the chief minister."