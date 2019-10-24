Maharashtra Election Result: Ajit Pawar wins Baramati seat, Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South West

Maharashtra Assembly election result: Here’s a look at key leaders who are leading Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading in Nagpur South West. (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis) 2/7 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has won the Baramati seat. His nearest rival was BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Paralkar. (Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks) 3/7 Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading in Worli constituency. (Image: Twitter -@AUThackeray) 4/7 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, is leading in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. (Image: Facebook/Rohit Pawar Official) 5/7 BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading in Shirdi. Patil was a Congress member until a few months ago. (Representative image) 6/7 Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan leads in the Karad South Assembly constituency. His nearest rival is BJP's Atul Bhosale. 7/7 Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is leading in Bhokar. First Published on Oct 24, 2019 01:14 pm