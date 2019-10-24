App
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 98

Need 47 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 01:29 PM IST

Maharashtra Election Result: Ajit Pawar wins Baramati seat, Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South West

Maharashtra Assembly election result: Here’s a look at key leaders who are leading

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, contesting from Nagpur South West, is leading (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)
1/7

BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading in Nagpur South West. (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has won the Baramati seat (Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks)
2/7

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has won the Baramati seat. His nearest rival was BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Paralkar. (Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Aaditya Thackeray is leading in Mumbai's Worli constituency (Image- Twitter-@AUThackeray)
3/7

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading in Worli constituency. (Image: Twitter -@AUThackeray)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, is leading in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency.
4/7

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, is leading in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. (Image: Facebook/Rohit Pawar Official)

BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading in Shirdi. Patil was a Congress member until his resignation a few months ago. (Representative image)
5/7

BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading in Shirdi. Patil was a Congress member until a few months ago. (Representative image)

Congress leader and former Mharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan leads in the Karad South Assembly constituency. His nearest rival is BJP's Atul Bhosale.
6/7

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan leads in the Karad South Assembly constituency. His nearest rival is BJP's Atul Bhosale.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is leading in Bhokar.
7/7

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is leading in Bhokar.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 01:14 pm

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 01:14 pm

