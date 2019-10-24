Maharashtra Election Result: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli Assembly seat

He is the first and only member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election
Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray won from the Worli Assembly constituency on October 24. He defeated his nearest rival, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Suresh Mane by a significant margin.
Before the Assembly polls, there were reports suggesting that the Shiv Sena was demanding a Deputy Chief Minister's post for Thackeray if he wins. However, there was no confirmation on that from either Sena or its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
