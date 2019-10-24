App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Election Result: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli Assembly seat

He is the first and only member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image by Nachiket Deuskar/Moneycontrol
Image by Nachiket Deuskar/Moneycontrol

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray won from the Worli Assembly constituency on October 24. He defeated his nearest rival, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Suresh Mane by a significant margin.

He is the first and only member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election.

Before the Assembly polls, there were reports suggesting that the Shiv Sena was demanding a Deputy Chief Minister's post for Thackeray if he wins. However, there was no confirmation on that from either Sena or its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Close
In 2014, Sena's Sunil Shinde had won from Worli by over 23,012 votes, which was 15.52 percent of the total votes polled. Shinde's closest rival, Sachin Ahir of the NCP, switched to Sena ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

