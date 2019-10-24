Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE: Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South West

Maharashtra Election Result 2019 | Key battles

BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 10,000 votes in Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll after the first round of counting.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has established a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut.

Former deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a comfortable lead over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.