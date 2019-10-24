Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE: Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South West

Live now
Oct 24, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pankaja Munde leads in Parli
Aaditya Tahckeray continues to lead in Worli
BJP, Shiv Sena cross majority mark in leads
Low-down on political situation in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 | Key battles
BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 10,000 votes in Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll after the first round of counting.
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has established a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut.
Former deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a comfortable lead over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.
Pankaja Munde of BJP continues to trail in Parli. She is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde and the minister of rural development, women and child welfare.
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: But the BJP is trailing in several seats in the Vidarbha region, from where CM Fadnavis hails, hinting that the farm crisis may have the ruling party's prospects.
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis consolidates his lead in the Nagpur South West constituency.
JUST IN: Sharad Pawar is expected to address a press conference later today, reports suggest.
Maharashtra Cabinet minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde is leading from the Parli Assembly constituency by around 7,000 votes right now. NCP leader and Pankaja’s cousin Dhananjay Munde is trailing.
Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray is leading from Worli Assembly constituency by over 11,800 votes right now.
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: According to the official data from the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 99 seats. Shiv Sena is leading in 61 seats.
Congress and the NCP are leading in 48 and 49 seats, respectively.
Update: According to official trends released by the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 75 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 47 constituencies, NCP leading in 43 constituencies & Others 65.
BREAKING: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance crosses majority mark in leads.