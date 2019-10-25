Maharashtra Election Result LIVE: After poll outcome, discussion on govt formation set to begin

Time to remind BJP about 50:50 formula: Shiv Sena

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, looking elated after the triumphant maiden electoral foray of his son Aaditya, reminded the BJP of promises not fulfilled.

Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, an emboldened Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."

"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. (PTI)