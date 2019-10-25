Maharashtra Election Result LIVE: After poll outcome, discussion on govt formation set to begin

Live now
Oct 25, 2019
Need 41 more seats to win
Need 6 more seats to win
Need 15 more seats to win
Nagpur, the hometown of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, turned out to be a tough electoral battleground for the BJP which could win just six of the 12 seats on offer in the district in state assembly polls.
The BJP had won 11 of the 12 seats in Nagpur district in the 2014 assembly elections.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, looking elated after the triumphant maiden electoral foray of his son Aaditya, reminded the BJP of promises not fulfilled.
Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, an emboldened Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."
"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. (PTI)
In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP's tally took a considerable dip. In the 288-member Assembly, the NCP bagged 54 seats.
Maharashtra has appeared on course to have a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government for another term, even as results of the Assembly polls threw up what a former CM called an "interesting possibility" of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP's applecart.
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 104 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 43 seats.
In two constituencies where results were yet to be declared till midnight, the BJP and the Congress were ahead in a seat each.