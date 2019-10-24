App
Oct 24, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena cross majority mark in leads

Live updates of the 2019 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election results. Counting of votes is underway. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading

highlights

  • Oct 24, 10:54 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Sharad Pawar is expected to address a press conference later today, reports suggest.

  • Oct 24, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra Cabinet minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde is leading from the Parli Assembly constituency by around 7,000 votes right now. NCP leader and Pankaja’s cousin Dhananjay Munde is trailing.

  • Oct 24, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray is leading from Worli Assembly constituency by over 11,800 votes right now.

  • Oct 24, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: According to the official data from the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 99 seats. Shiv Sena is leading in 61 seats.

    Congress and the NCP are leading in 48 and 49 seats, respectively.

  • Oct 24, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Update: According to official trends released by the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 75 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 47 constituencies, NCP leading in 43 constituencies & Others 65.

  • Oct 24, 10:32 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance crosses majority mark in leads.

  • Oct 24, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reclaims lead in Nagpur South West, witnessing a see-saw contest.

  • Oct 24, 10:31 AM (IST)

    BJP's Chandrakantdada Patil is leading in Kothrud. Patil is the state BJP president and is contesting his maiden assembly election. He was elected cabinet minister in July 2016 and handles revenue, relief and rehabilitation and public works departments. 

  • Oct 24, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says he wants to see Aaditya Thackeray as the chief minister of Maharashtra and that its ally BJP would not be able to form the next government without the support of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. 

  • Oct 24, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Pankaja Munde is leading in Parli, trends have revealed.

