BJP willing to give Dy CM post, upto 15 cabinet berths to Shiv Sena: Reports

There is no end in sight for the power-sharing tussle between allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena even a week after the Maharashtra Assembly election result was announced.

However, both parties signalled softening of stance on October 30. Both sides have asserted that the next government in the state will be formed by the alliance, locally known as the ‘Maha-Yuti’.

According to reports, while Devendra Fadnavis - who was elected as BJP’s Legislative Party leader on October 30 - may remain the chief minister for a full five year-term, the Shiv Sena may be given plum cabinet portfolios.

Fadnavis would have two deputies - one from Shiv Sena and the other from the BJP, according to a report by NDTV.

Besides the deputy chief minister's post, Sena has been offered more cabinet portfolios in the state and at the Centre. However, the report adds that there has been no offer for key portfolios such as Home Affairs, Finance or Revenue, so far.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BJP has offered 13 to 15 ministerial berths to the Sena, besides the deputy CM’s position.

These ministries being offered include the public works department (PWD), rural development, industries and health, the IE report adds.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

If 13-15 berths are given to the Sean, BJP would be left with 27-29 posts

While the BJP won 105 Assembly seats, the Sena won 56. Together, the ‘Maha-Yuti’ has 161 – enough to easily cross the 145 majority mark.

Opposition parties, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

Shiv Sena has had a bittersweet relationship with the BJP for the last five years as it ended up playing the second fiddle in their alliance.

While the two parties contested last week’s election together, differences over power sharing remain.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked BJP to follow the '50:50 power sharing formula', claiming that it had been agreed to before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Fadnavis has said that there was no agreement on the 50:50 formula. Shiv Sena is seeking the chief minister’s post. However, BJP has said it would not compromise on the top executive job in the state.

Also read: Understanding the 50:50 formula, the cause behind BJP-Shiv Sena tussle