Maharashtra, Haryana election dates LIVE: Election Commission likely to announce poll dates today

BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly. In the previous election, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena agreed to support the BJP to form the government in a post-poll arrangement. BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP had all contested the election separately in 2014.

This time, Congress-NCP have entered into a pre-poll alliance; while Shiv Sena and BJP are still holding parleys for a seat-sharing arrangement.