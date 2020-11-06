Maharashtra education minister says class 10th, 12th exams not be held before May 2021

Due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on November 6 said that the examinations of Class 10th and 12th conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” she said.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May,” Gaikwad said.

"I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 percent of the curriculum,” she added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



We have proposed before state govt to restart classes in schools for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th classes from 23rd Nov. Also, we have proposed that exams of 10th & 12th class should be conducted in May, instead of February or March: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/NlXxx2SxTT

— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The education minister has also proposed the state government to restart classes in schools for the 9-12 standard student from November 23, the ANI reported.

On November 5, it was announced that the Diwali break this year in Maharashtra has been cut short to five days i.e. from November 12-16.

As on November 5, as many as 5,246 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra taking the total cases to 17,03,444. 117 people have succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,804. The active cases in the state stand at 1,06,519 with a recovery rate at 91.07 percent.

(With input from agencies)