Maharashtra doctor suspended for not taking minister’s call

A resident doctor of the Yavatmal Government Medical College and Hospital in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra was suspended from duty for eight days at the behest of district guardian minister Sanjay Rathod.

Dr Achyut Narote was on duty for the casualty ward the day the incident took place. His suspension was issued by Dr Milind Kamble, the dean in-charge of the hospital. The resident doctor has been accused of disrespecting the Maharashtra Forest Minister — a people’s representative — by not taking his call.

According to a report by the Times of India, on February 3, an elderly man had rushed in with his son, who allegedly consumed poison, to the hospital.

He had requested Dr Narote to treat him urgently, but the doctor had asked him to wait.

However, the patient's father made a call to his “bhau (brother)” and handed over the phone to the resident doctor after a brief conversation.

This "bhau" was none other than Rathod. According to the report, Narote said he can talk only after 10 minutes because he is busy and suggested the “bhau” could also come and meet him in person at the hospital.

The report noted that Rathod overheard this, and ordered Dr Kamble to take action against the young doctor. Narote was suspended and show cause notices were issued to three nurses for not attending the call.

Rathod said he had sought action against the “irresponsible doctor” and the nurses because a person from his constituency had called him and complained about Narote not attending to his son, and that he had heard the junior doctor insulted against an elderly person, which prompted him to give the order.

The report noted that Narote has reportedly apologized and a delegation of resident doctors have urged the dean to revoke his suspension.