Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra: Dawood Ibrahim’s Ratnagiri properties to be auctioned

The Centre confiscated these properties belonging to gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and a section of SAFEMA.

Moneycontrol News
Dawood Ibrahim (File image)
Dawood Ibrahim (File image)

The competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) is set to auction seven forfeited properties in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, belonging to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family on November 10.

According to a report by The Times of India, the reserve price of the properties is more than Rs 75 lakh and that the auction has drawn “good interest” from prospective buyers.

These properties are plots located in Khed Taluka, together measuring over 176 ‘gunthas’ (40 gunthas are equal to one acre). However, one of these plots has a dilapidated two-floor structure and another has a structure for a fuel station, the report suggests.

Close

The Centre confiscated these properties belonging to Ibrahim and his family under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and a section of SAFEMA.

The auction is being carried out on ‘as is where is’ and ‘as is what it is’ basis, which includes existing litigation as part of the terms and conditions.

Ibrahim and his associates are accused of being part of the 1993 Mumbai blasts conspiracy. He was born in Ratnagiri in 1955. There is an active Interpol Red Corner Notice against him. India has repeatedly said that Ibrahim is living in Pakistan. Pakistan has denied this.

According to the Interpol notice, Ibrahim is also charged with forging and counterfeiting currency-notes, cheating and running and organising a crime syndicate.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India #Maharashtra

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.