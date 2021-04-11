Maharashtra crosses 1-crore COVID vaccination mark; Mumbai leads with most jabs in the state

Representative image

Maharashtra has crossed one crore vaccinations against COVID, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas confirmed on April 11.

Till the morning of April 11, as many as 1,00,38,421 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine, Dr Vyas revealed.

The vaccination drive began on January 16 this year across the country and is currently underway for front-line and health care workers, and people aged 45 years and above.

"We have crossed one crore doses today. Till today noon, we have administered 1,00,38,421 doses," Maharashtra's principal secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas said in a statement.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai has been able to administer the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccines, with 16,32,937 beneficiaries getting inoculated against the virus till late on April 10, followed by Pune which has been able to vaccinate 13,85,156 people, reported The Indian Express.

Apart from Maharashtra states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are also close to achieving a similar target, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On the blame game between the Centre and the state government over the availability of vaccine doses, the BJP leader had said this was not the right time to do politics.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that many states, which are smaller than Maharashtra in terms of population and the number of patients, have received more doses of vaccine.

On April 10, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it received 99,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. BMC further said that the vaccines will be distributed to the civic and government-run vaccine centres for vaccination.

On the same day the state reported 55,411 new COVID-19 cases, 53,005 recoveries and 309 deaths in the span of 24 hours.