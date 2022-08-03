English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Maharashtra crisis: SC asks Eknath Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav Thackeray camp petitions

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs on constitutional issues of splits, merger, defection and disqualification.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to redraft his submissions on petitions filed by the rival Uddhav Thackeray group on constitutional issues arising due to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs on constitutional issues of splits, merger, defection and disqualification.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, said the MLAs who have sided with the Shinde cam can save themselves from disqualification under the tenth schedule of the Constitution only by merging the splinter group with another party. They have no other defence available, Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

    "Once you have been elected it does not mean the umbilical cord with the political party is severed and that you have nothing to do with your political party," Sibal said. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Shinde faction, said the anti-defection law is not a weapon for the leaders who have lost the numbers to lock their members.

    Referring to factual aspects, Salve said it is not the case that the MLAs have voluntarily given up their membership of the political party. "It is not a case of defection. Today it is the case of intra-party rebellion and nobody has given voluntary membership from the party," Salve said.

    Close

    Related stories

    After hearing the submissions, the bench said it would hear the matter on Thursday to decide the issue to be adjudicated by it and asked Salve to redraft the questions of law. The bench would take the case as first matter on Thursday.
    PTI
    Tags: ##uddhav thackerey #Advocate Harish Salve #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra Crisis
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 02:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.