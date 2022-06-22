English
    Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19

    The Maharashtra cabinet meeting is scheduled later in the day.

    June 22, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
    The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that cases of dengue and malaria are increasing but the symptoms are different this time. He said such patients should be tested for COVID-19.

    Congress leader Kamal Nath has claimed that Maharastra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19. Thackeray was slated to hold a cabinet meeting today at 1 pm in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

    Kamal Nath was expected to meet Uddhav Thackeray before the Cabinet meeting, but as Uddhav tested positive for Covid, he did not meet the chief minister.

    Catch all updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis in our LIVE BLOG here

    The Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis following rebellion from a group of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

    Earlier in the day,  Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive.

    Shiv Sena's dissident leader Shinde has asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

    Shinde, along with a group of Shiv Sena and independent legislators, arrived in Guwahati early this morning.

    Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, followed by allies the NCP (53) and the Congress (44), in the 288-member assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city.

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has removed his cabinet minister designation from his Twitter profile.

    Aaditya dropped the designation of Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment after the senior leadership of Shiv Sena hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Assembly.
    Tags: #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Crisis
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 12:47 pm
