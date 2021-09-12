Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises by 3,623, death toll by 46; active cases 50,400 now

PTI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,623 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's caseload to 64,97,877, while 46 deaths pushed the toll to 1,38,142, the health department said.

A total of 2,972 patients recuperated during the day. With this, 63,05,788 people have recovered from the infection till now.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.04 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. So far, 5,59,79,898 people have been tested across the state, the department said in a statement.

At present, there are 50,400 active cases in the state. Mumbai city reported 357 new cases and seven deaths, which took its tally to 7,35,055 and fatality count to 16,022.

Mumbai division, which comprises the financial capital of the country and its satellite townships, reported 751 cases and eight deaths on Sunday.

While seven deaths were in Mumbai city, one fatality was reported in Navi Mumbai. The total case count of this division is 1,66,0414 and the death toll is 35,106.

Nashik division reported 779 cases, including 644 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division recorded 1,446 cases, including 500 in Pune district.

There were 441 new cases in Kolhapur division, including 217 in Sangli district, while Aurangabad division reported 26 cases without any death.

The case count in Latur division grew by 148 cases and death toll by three.

While two of these deaths were reported in Beed district, one was recorded in Osmanabad district. There were 21 new cases in Akola division, while Nagpur division reported 11 cases. Both these divisions did not report even a single death during the day.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,97,877, death toll 1,38,142, recoveries 63,05,788, active cases 50,400, total number of tests 5,59,79,898.