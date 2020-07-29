App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh-mark, adds 9,211 fresh cases

The number of fatalities mounted by 298, including 60 in Mumbai, to 14,463, Health Minster Rajesh Tope said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 4 lakh-mark and reached 4,00,651 with addition of 9,211 new patients, state Health Department said.

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the department said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

