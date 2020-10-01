Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh; recoveries top 11 lakh

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on October 1 crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, while more than 16,000 patients were discharged following recovery, said a state health official. The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000 mark to 37,056, he said.

A total of 16,104 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 11,04,426, the official said. With this, the state now has 2,59,006 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,352 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,07,620, while 43 fresh deaths raised the toll to 8,972, he said.

Pune city added 1,069 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,56,783, while 25 new deaths took the toll to 3,553, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state has so far conducted 68,75,451 tests. Out of the 394 fatalities, 229 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours while 103 occurred a week ago. Another 62 deaths took place more than a week ago but were added to the fatality tally on Thursday, he said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of the state capital and its satellite towns, reported 4,961 new cases, raising the total count to 4,86,064.

A total of 15,949 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of positive cases in the Pune division stood at 3,69,779 and deaths at 7,980, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,86,419 and death toll at 3,712, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 94,988 cases and 2,922 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's tally stood at 52,824 and fatality count at 1,344. The Latur division has reported 57,122 cases and 1,552 fatalities until now. The Akola division has recorded 42,431 cases while 951 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Nagpur division has registered 1,09,681 infections and 2,504 fatalities since the outbreak, the official said.

So far, there have been 1,614 COVID-19 patients who hailed from other states but were receiving treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 142 have died so far, he said. A total of 21,74,651 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 28,720 others are in isolation at institutional facilities, the official added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,00,922, new cases 16,476, deaths 37,056, discharged 11,04,426, active cases 2,59,006, people tested so far 68,75,451.