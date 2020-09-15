Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 10.97 lakh; deaths go past 30,000

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on September 15 with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said.

Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it, a health official said.

A total of 19,423 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,75,273, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,797 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 54,09,060 tests, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 1,586 cases in the day, taking its count to 173,596 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,230. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and The satellite towns, reported 4,556 new cases, raising the total count to 4,08,774. A total of 14,263 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Pune city added 1,889 new cases, raising its tally to 1,31,983 while 35 deaths took toll to 3,016. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,93,803 and deaths at 5,814, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,41,597 and death toll at 2,983, he said. Kolhapur division has reported 69,451 cases and 2,053 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 42,959 and death count at 1,120.

The Latur division has reported 41,484 cases until now and 1,128 fatalities.

Akola division has 28,527 cases while 649 people have succumbed to the infection until now. Nagpur division has succumbed to the infection until now. 70,144 infections and 1,625 fatalities, the official informed. A total of 17,34,164 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 37,225 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 10,97,856, new cases: 20,482, deaths: 30,409, discharged cases: 7,75,273, active cases: 2,91,797, people tested so far: 54,09,060.