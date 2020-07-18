App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases go past 3 lakh-mark; 144 more succumb

With 144 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of the deceased has risen to 11,596, a statement said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state Health department said.

A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count to 1,65,663.

Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases, it said.

Meanwhile, the state's capital, Mumbai, reported over 1,199 fresh COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. Over 1,152 patients recovered from the disease. According to the city's civic body, the doubling rate of the city is now 54 days while the recovery rate stands at 70 percent in the city.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

