Maharashtra coronavirus count rises by 21,656, death toll by 405

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on September 18 with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said. Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.

A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported on Friday alone.

Pune city added 1,875 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 1,38,268, while 28 deaths pushed toll to 3,165. The state has so far conducted 56,93,345 tests.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,67,496, new cases: 21,656, death toll: 31,791 cases discharged: 8,34,432, active cases: 3,00,887, people tested so far: 56,93,345.