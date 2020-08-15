172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-cooperation-minister-balasaheb-patil-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-5708711.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil tests positive for coronavirus

The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for coronavirus infection and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karad.

According to a statement issued by Patil's office, the NCP leader tested positive for the infection on Friday night and has been admitted to Krushna Hospital in Karad.

The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying.

Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, has urged people who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested and remain in isolation for at least a week, the statement said.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Aslam Shaikh of the Congress, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde and Sanjay Bansode of the NCP and Abdul Sattar of the Shiv Sena had tested positive for the disease and recovered from it.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Balasaheb Patil #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

