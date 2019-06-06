Maharashtra Congress to hold 2-day assembly poll-related meet

After its drubbing in Maharashtra in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has shifted its focus on preparations and chalking out stragegy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The opposition party is holding a two-day district- wise review meeting here from June 7 as part of its preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated later this year.

State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to participate in the meeting.

Sawant said districts located in Marathwada and North Maharashtra will be covered on the first day of poll-related deliberations.

Senior Congress leaders of the MPCC and districts will participate in the meeting along with party workers, he added.

In the Sabha polls, the Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the state, winning just one of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the NCP.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which won 41 of the total 48 parliamentary constituencies, had got a lead in over 220 assembly segments.

Maharashtra has 288 Assembly constituencies. In the October 2014 polls, the BJP had bagged 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

All the four prominent parties had contested the elections independently.

The Shiv Sena had later joined the BJP-led government.