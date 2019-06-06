App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Congress to hold 2-day assembly poll-related meet

The opposition party is holding a two-day district- wise review meeting here from June 7 as part of its preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated later this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After its drubbing in Maharashtra in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has shifted its focus on preparations and chalking out stragegy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The opposition party is holding a two-day district- wise review meeting here from June 7 as part of its preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated later this year.

State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to participate in the meeting.

Close

Sawant said districts located in Marathwada and North Maharashtra will be covered on the first day of poll-related deliberations.

Senior Congress leaders of the MPCC and districts will participate in the meeting along with party workers, he added.

In the Sabha polls, the Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the state, winning just one of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the NCP.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which won 41 of the total 48 parliamentary constituencies, had got a lead in over 220 assembly segments.

Maharashtra has 288 Assembly constituencies. In the October 2014 polls, the BJP had bagged 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

All the four prominent parties had contested the elections independently.

The Shiv Sena had later joined the BJP-led government.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 10:22 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.