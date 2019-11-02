App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Congress says provision for rain-hit farmers is eyewash

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the government should first state what happened to the assurance of the aid of Rs 6,800 crore for those affected by the devastating floods in August this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress on Saturday said the provision of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers affected by unseasonal rains in Maharashtra was a "mere eyewash".

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the government should first state what happened to the assurance of the aid of Rs 6,800 crore for those affected by the devastating floods in August this year.

The flood victims were yet to get compensation, he alleged, recalling that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said then that he had sought Rs 6,800 crore from the Centre.

Now, in the face of widespread damage to crops due to unseasonal rains, a special provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned, but the state's contingency fund limit is Rs 150 crore, the Congress leader said.

"No directives have been given to increase the limit. Will the government borrow money given the state's precarious financial situation? Its term will come to an end by the time decisions are taken," he said.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Devendra Fadnavis

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.