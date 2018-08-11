App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Congress leaders discuss possible alliances at local level

The meeting was chaired by state unit president Ashok Chavan and attended by Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Nirupam, Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan and Harshvardhan Patil among others, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leaders in Maharashtra held a marathon meeting here today to discuss possible alliances with like-minded parties in various districts.

The meeting was chaired by state unit president Ashok Chavan and attended by Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Nirupam, Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan and Harshvardhan Patil among others, party sources said.

Leaders from Vidarbha, Kolhapur, Raigad and Palghar participated in the deliberations regarding possibility of alliances with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Vidarbha, Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksh in Kolhapur, Peasants and Workers Party in Raigad and Bahujan Vikas Agadhi in Palghar.

The Maratha quota stir, and arrests of suspected right-wing group members yesterday with seizure of explosives, were also discussed, sources added.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 08:22 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.