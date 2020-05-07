Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

The Maharashtra Congress said it has borne the travel expenses of 4,627 migrant labourers who wished to return to their home states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that the party's state unit had borne the travel cost of 4,627 migrant labourers, who wished to go to their home states from different parts of Maharashtra in the last two days, a release issued here on Thursday stated.

The party bought tickets for 2,019 migrant workers travelling by trains from Nagpur to Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Wardha to Patna, it was stated.

The Chandrapur city and rural district Congress committee paid for the transportation of 239 labourers who were heading to Patna.

Apart from this, the Congress also ensured health check-ups for migrant workers, helped them fill travel forms and provided water, food, sanitisers and masks for the journey, the statement read.

Moreover, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has also set up a helpline for migrants in each district, the statement said.

