App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

Apart from this, the Congress also ensured health check-ups for migrant workers, helped them fill travel forms and provided water, food, sanitisers and masks for the journey, the statement read.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Congress said it has borne the travel expenses of 4,627 migrant labourers who wished to return to their home states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that the party's state unit had borne the travel cost of 4,627 migrant labourers, who wished to go to their home states from different parts of Maharashtra in the last two days, a release issued here on Thursday stated.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

The party bought tickets for 2,019 migrant workers travelling by trains from Nagpur to Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Wardha to Patna, it was stated.

related news

The Chandrapur city and rural district Congress committee paid for the transportation of 239 labourers who were heading to Patna.

Apart from this, the Congress also ensured health check-ups for migrant workers, helped them fill travel forms and provided water, food, sanitisers and masks for the journey, the statement read.

Moreover, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has also set up a helpline for migrants in each district, the statement said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Congress #migrant workers #Sonia Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh government, Centre

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh government, Centre

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.