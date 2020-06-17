App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

During the virtual address, the chief minister said tracking and COVID-19 contact tracing needed to be ramped up and it was the responsibility of the civic chiefs of Thane and Mumbai.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane via video-conferencing on Wednesday and handed over the facility to the civic body.

During the virtual address, the chief minister said tracking and COVID-19 contact tracing needed to be ramped up and it was the responsibility of the civic chiefs of Thane and Mumbai.

These measures had helped contain the viral spread in hotspots like Dharavi and Malegaon and can also be carried out in other parts of the state, he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

As many as 100 testing facilities were set up and lakhs of beds had been readied in the last two months, Thackeray said.

While inaugurating the 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital for Thane, the chief minister said although the facility was temporary, it had state-of-the-art equipment to meet every medical need.

He also made special reference to ICU beds, which were set up at a COVID-19 hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex in neighbouring Mumbai and said the bed capacity of the facility had also been increased.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

