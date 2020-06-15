App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away on June 14 due to old-age.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away on June 14 due to old-age. He was 78.

Patankar ran a family business and lived close to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Thackeray is married to Patankar's daughter Rashmi, who is now the Editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpieces Saamana and Marmik.

Close

Member of Parliament (MP) and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted: “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.”

related news

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted, “My condolences to @AUThackeray on the loss of his grandfather and to @OfficeofUT and Mrs Rashmi Thackeray. May Shri Madhav Patankar rest in peace.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

