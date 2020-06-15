Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away on June 14 due to old-age. He was 78.

Patankar ran a family business and lived close to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Thackeray is married to Patankar's daughter Rashmi, who is now the Editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpieces Saamana and Marmik.

Member of Parliament (MP) and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted: “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted, “My condolences to @AUThackeray on the loss of his grandfather and to @OfficeofUT and Mrs Rashmi Thackeray. May Shri Madhav Patankar rest in peace.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)