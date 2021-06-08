Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Narendra Modi today, likely to discuss Maratha quota and GST dues

File image: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 to discuss a number of issues including the Maratha reservation and pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.

Thackeray will be leading a delegation including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan. The meeting with the prime minister is scheduled for 11 am.

This will be the Shiv Sena party leader’s first visit to the national capital since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Maharashtra is the worst affected state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thackeray is expected to submit a letter on the Maratha reservation matter. On May 5, the Supreme Court had struck down the state government's decision to grant reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs, saying that the move breached the total quota cap of 50 percent. The top court had said there was no valid reason for the Maharashtra government to exceed the 50 percent quota limit.

The chief minister had repeatedly said that the legal battle to provide reservations to the Maratha community in the state would continue.

Previously, Thackeray had requested President Ram Nath Kovind as well as PM Narendra Modi to take an immediate decision on the Maratha quota. He said that he expected the central government to show the same alacrity on the matter as it did in the Shah Bano case and while repealing Article 370 for the Constitution.

On June 1, the state government said that the Maratha community can currently avail benefits under the 10 percent economically weaker sections (EWS) quota in government and jobs and education.

The Maharashtra government is also likely to highlight the issue of pending GST compensation and seek funds from the Centre for relief following the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae in May.